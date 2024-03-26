Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
Shares of CREG opened at $1.15 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.78.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
