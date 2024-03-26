Smith Anglin Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,223 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.54. 679,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.31. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $75.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

