Smith Anglin Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2024

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,223 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.54. 679,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.31. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $75.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.