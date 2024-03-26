Smith Anglin Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,979 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 146,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Volatility Premium ETF alerts:

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SVOL traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $22.65. 742,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,858. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.