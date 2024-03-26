Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.96. 73,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,197. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $86.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

