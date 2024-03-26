Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKWFree Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 0.08% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKW. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.39. 138,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,654. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.27. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $84.94.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

