Smith Anglin Financial LLC Raises Stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 133.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 794,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453,817 shares during the period. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 11.95% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $24,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EYLD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 351.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,859,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 25,969 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 473,703 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

See Also

