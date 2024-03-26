Smith Anglin Financial LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282,260 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.52. 8,524,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,178,598. The firm has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

