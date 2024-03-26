Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 10,717 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,717 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 96.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.07. The stock had a trading volume of 89,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,291. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day moving average is $68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $75.03.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.