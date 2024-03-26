Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 162 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,959,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,572,038. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $114.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.65.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

