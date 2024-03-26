Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 2,623 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 0.7% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $392.88. 3,394,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,438. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $322.84 and a 1-year high of $398.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $386.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

