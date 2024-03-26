Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 3,845 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,410 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines accounts for 0.5% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,252,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,370,869. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.