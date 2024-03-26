Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 479 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,375,000 after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,713,000 after buying an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.01. The stock had a trading volume of 356,178 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.56 and a 200-day moving average of $118.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

