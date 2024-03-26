Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 77,648 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,648 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.38. 3,186,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.19 and its 200-day moving average is $100.56.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.