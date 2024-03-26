SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 2.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. SoFi Technologies traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.26. 18,023,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 56,899,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

