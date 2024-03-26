Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.54.

DTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.05 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTC. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $13,159,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,306,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 894,268 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,962,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $3,938,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Solo Brands in the third quarter valued at about $3,018,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solo Brands stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Solo Brands has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.68.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

