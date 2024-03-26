Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Down 1.9%

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.53. 299,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,707,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Several research firms recently commented on SHC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Sotera Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $310.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $237,465,334.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,822,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,056,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $1,189,289.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,492.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $237,465,334.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,822,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,056,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 402.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,022 shares during the period. Irenic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 2,233,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,039 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,422,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,342,000 after buying an additional 1,083,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $16,432,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

