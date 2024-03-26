SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading 3.8% Higher

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.08. 34,307,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 60,457,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.90 price target (down previously from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 450,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 450,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,714 shares of company stock worth $2,598,723 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth $32,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

