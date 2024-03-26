Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.01

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.01 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.01 ($0.11), with a volume of 18000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

Southern Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of £14.93 million, a P/E ratio of -308.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.33.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

