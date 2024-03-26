Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,861 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,969 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.53. 1,912,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,307,969. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.24.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

