Spartan Energy (TSE:SPE) Shares Up 1.7%

Spartan Energy Corp. (TSE:SPE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.74 and last traded at C$6.68. 4,629,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 1,559,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.57.
Spartan Energy Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.68.
About Spartan Energy
Spartan Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada and the United States. The company's principal properties include the southeast Saskatchewan properties, which consist of approximately 402,449 net acres of land focused primarily on conventional open-hole horizontal wells drilled on Mississippian oil plays, such as the Frobisher, Alida, Souris Valley, Tilston, Midale, and Ratcliffe formations; and west central Saskatchewan property that comprises approximately 37,633 net acres of land targeting the Viking formation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spartan Energy
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.