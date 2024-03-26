SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 686,418 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 380,157 shares.The stock last traded at $22.26 and had previously closed at $22.26.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWX. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,709,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 309.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 44,151 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 582.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 78,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

