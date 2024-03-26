SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.64

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.64 and last traded at $52.61, with a volume of 29124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also

