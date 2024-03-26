SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 84,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 38.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 102,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $43.19. 1,889,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,855. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.67.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

