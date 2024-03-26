SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSK. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 59,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,297. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $35.37.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

