SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,052,906 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 2,766,108 shares.The stock last traded at $25.23 and had previously closed at $25.22.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.