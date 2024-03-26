SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Kozak & Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Kozak & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,910 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 5.0% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,408,000 after purchasing an additional 55,244 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 58,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $73.13. 1,629,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $74.10.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

