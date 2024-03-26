SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Decreased by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,970 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $23,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,131,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SPYV opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

