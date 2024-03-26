Spell Token (SPELL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.85 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $135.04 million and approximately $14.85 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spell Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Spell Token has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Spell Token

Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Spell Token (SPELL) is the utility token of the Spell protocol, which enables permissionless lending and borrowing of crypto assets. SPELL token is used for governance, staking rewards, liquidity mining, and fee discounts. It allows users to participate in decision-making processes and earn rewards for supporting the protocol.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

