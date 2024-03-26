Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE SPIR opened at $12.43 on Friday. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $275.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 60.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spire Global will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Spire Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Spire Global by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Spire Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Spire Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.
