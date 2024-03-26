STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Down 3.3%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.94 and last traded at $35.97. Approximately 131,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 727,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 156,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $4,463,784.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,764,388 shares in the company, valued at $306,569,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 1,750 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,027.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 156,734 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $4,463,784.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,764,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,569,770.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 169,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,212 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 121.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 90,896 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 369.2% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 46,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 36,327 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 14.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 110.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 58,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 54.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 365,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 129,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

