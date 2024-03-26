Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

STN stock opened at C$115.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$111.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$100.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.41. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$75.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$118.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 13.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 4.2467057 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STN. TD Securities increased their price target on Stantec from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stantec from C$121.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners raised their target price on Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.15.

In related news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total transaction of C$232,040.00. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

