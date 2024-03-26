Status (SNT) Trading Up 22.2% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Status has a total market cap of $192.47 million and approximately $13.31 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0496 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007287 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00025884 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00015907 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,127.58 or 1.00068275 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012184 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.06 or 0.00149913 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,431,489 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,431,489.3123436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.05003673 USD and is up 7.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $9,426,211.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.