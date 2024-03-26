Status Trading Up 26.7% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0510 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $197.94 million and $13.72 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00016276 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00024042 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,975.69 or 0.99980026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00012425 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.96 or 0.00148542 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,431,489 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,431,489.3123436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.05003673 USD and is up 7.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $9,426,211.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.