Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down to $40.00

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.00, but opened at $37.47. Steel Partners shares last traded at $37.47, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Steel Partners Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10,211.49. The stock has a market cap of $810.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $466.91 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

