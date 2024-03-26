Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Cap of $163.92 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $163.92 million and approximately $28.61 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,834.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.45 or 0.00690851 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00127972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00046275 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00058450 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.54 or 0.00198388 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.99 or 0.00127424 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 458,528,096 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

