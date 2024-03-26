Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $52.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.74, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.99 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Stericycle in the first quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Stericycle by 54.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 24,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

