STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

NYSE STE opened at $220.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $180.54 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

