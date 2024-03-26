Steven E. Voskuil Sells 1,500 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $296,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.95. 2,396,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,668. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.04. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Hershey by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.