Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP)

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

LLAP has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Terran Orbital from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Stock Up 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of Terran Orbital

LLAP stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. 455,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,218. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. Terran Orbital has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $211.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLAP. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 35,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.