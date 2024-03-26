Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 10,246 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 23% compared to the average volume of 8,334 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ALAB
Astera Labs Price Performance
Insider Activity at Astera Labs
In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Astera Labs Company Profile
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
