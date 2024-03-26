Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 10,246 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 23% compared to the average volume of 8,334 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

Shares of ALAB stock traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,043,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285,416. Astera Labs has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $95.21.

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

