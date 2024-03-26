StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Price Performance
Shares of EFOI stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. Energy Focus has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.13.
Institutional Trading of Energy Focus
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Focus
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.