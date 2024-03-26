StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Performance

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 320.97%. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD

InspireMD Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD during the second quarter worth about $140,000. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.