StockNews.com Downgrades VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 12.6 %

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.23. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,488,000 after buying an additional 232,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,606,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after buying an additional 454,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,701,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after buying an additional 1,486,093 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,196,895 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 79,755 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

