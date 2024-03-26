StockNews.com Downgrades VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
VAALCO Energy Stock Up 12.6 %
VAALCO Energy stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.23. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.
VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.
Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VAALCO Energy
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.