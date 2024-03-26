StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.4 %

NBY opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $841,717.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.00. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.