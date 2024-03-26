StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ROLL opened at $264.87 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.58 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $1,651,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $189,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

