StockNews.com Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Buy

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Comcast stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $2,542,988,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

