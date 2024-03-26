StockNews.com Upgrades Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQNR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinor ASA from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.84. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $29.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 11.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

