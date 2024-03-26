Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 238.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STOK. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $290.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91.

In related news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,508.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,615 shares of company stock worth $212,852. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $6,738,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 976.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 1,262,126 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,011,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 121.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 521,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,382,000 after acquiring an additional 448,175 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

