Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) PT Raised to $13.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STOK. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at $423,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares in the company, valued at $126,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $68,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,615 shares of company stock valued at $212,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

