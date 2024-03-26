StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Price Up 6.3%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.82. 833,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,159,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on STNE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

StoneCo Price Performance

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in StoneCo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in StoneCo by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 578,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

